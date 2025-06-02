Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Insider Purchases £112,280 in Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Crofton purchased 701,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £112,280 ($151,117.09).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 15.60 ($0.21) on Monday. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.20 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £63.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.83.

Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creo Medical Group had a negative net margin of 73.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Creo Medical Group PLC will post -10.0800005 earnings per share for the current year.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

