Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

