Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $80.83 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,004.80. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 208,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,947,133.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,590,168 shares in the company, valued at $126,796,267.44. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,064 shares of company stock worth $10,676,335. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

