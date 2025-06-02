Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform Rating

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.