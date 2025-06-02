Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $258.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

