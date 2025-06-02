Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 246 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after purchasing an additional 473,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $67,324,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in National Grid by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,053,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NGG stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.