Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,133 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.71% of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,262.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 193,818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

IBHI opened at $23.40 on Monday. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.54.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

