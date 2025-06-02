High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,498,000 after buying an additional 738,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.15 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

