Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,649,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:KWEB opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.