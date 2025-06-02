Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.3%

RGA opened at $203.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.39. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.