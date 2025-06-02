Woodstock Corp Has $239,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

