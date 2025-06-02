The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 804.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5%

TD stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

