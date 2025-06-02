XXEC Inc. Buys 133,948 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 133,948 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 5.9% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. XXEC Inc. owned 0.13% of Gentex worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 268,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Trading Down 0.9%

GNTX stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

