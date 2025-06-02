American National Bank & Trust Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 51,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $284.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,227 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $344,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,433. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,651 shares of company stock valued at $12,017,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.