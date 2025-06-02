Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 68,930 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.