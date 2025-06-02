Paladin Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 363,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,422 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 94,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 227,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,768,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

