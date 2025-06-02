Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Grown Rogue International Stock Down 7.1%

OTCMKTS GRUSF opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

