Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.44.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Smart Ways to Play the Crypto Boom—No Coins Needed
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Top-Rated Energy Companies Staging Strong Recoveries
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Reasons Costco Stock Will Hit New Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.