Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

