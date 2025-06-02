Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ GGLL opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $53.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2172 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
