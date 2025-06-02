VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 1st.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Stock Performance
