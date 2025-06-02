SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Short Interest Update

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartRent from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMRT

SmartRent Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SmartRent news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin purchased 43,859 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.26. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Dorman purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,965 shares in the company, valued at $275,958. The trade was a 119.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 167,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 163,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmartRent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,678,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,352,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 68,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartRent by 245.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 973,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 692,268 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.