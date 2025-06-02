Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 22,472,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 50,113,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 14.4%

The stock has a market cap of £784,698.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

