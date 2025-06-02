Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $569.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

