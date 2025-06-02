Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 175,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $265.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

