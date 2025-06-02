Czech National Bank Acquires 1,033 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 159,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 132,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 10,211.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,146,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.1%

AIG stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

