Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,173,000 after acquiring an additional 118,164 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after acquiring an additional 584,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

