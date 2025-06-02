Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IVW opened at $103.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

