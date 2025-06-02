Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 530 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $270.25 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

