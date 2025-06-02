Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 107,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $171.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

