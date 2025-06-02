Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $262.95 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.56 billion and $262.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.30 or 0.00019481 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001198 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 456,531,851 coins and its circulating supply is 421,529,151 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
