Babylon Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.78 Million (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Babylon has a market capitalization of $158.78 million and $34.38 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Babylon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Babylon has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,270.39 or 1.00082332 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,058.56 or 0.99879014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Babylon Profile

Babylon’s genesis date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,131,867,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation.

Buying and Selling Babylon

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,131,273,946 with 2,399,150,905.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.06726268 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $24,593,923.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Babylon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

