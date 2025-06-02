Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $499,504.52 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,900,543 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

