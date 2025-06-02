Gradient Investments LLC Has $16.85 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equinix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Equinix by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $889.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $831.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.61. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

