Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,428,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,179,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,370,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after buying an additional 1,241,761 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

