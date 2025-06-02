Sunda Energy (LON:SNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunda Energy (LON:SNDA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sunda Energy Price Performance

Sunda Energy stock opened at GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. Sunda Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Sunda Energy Company Profile

Sunda Energy is an independent gas-focussed company with a material undeveloped gas field and a growing business in SE Asia. The Company is quoted on the AIM market of the London stock exchange (SNDA.L). It operates a PSC offshore Timor-Leste containing the Chuditch gas field and significant additional prospective potential.

