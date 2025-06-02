Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,712,107 Shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712,107 shares during the quarter. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF makes up 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF worth $72,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IGTR opened at $24.09 on Monday. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.78.

About Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum.

