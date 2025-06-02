Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 14,851 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9%

KO opened at $72.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

