Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $671,272.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,826,540.99. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7%

Ross Stores stock opened at $139.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

