Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDR opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

