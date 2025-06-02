Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 130 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after buying an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $752.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.38. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $761.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.21, for a total transaction of $12,190,703.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,175.16. The trade was a 41.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,804 shares of company stock worth $138,081,963 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.