iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

