Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 218,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $116.05 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

