Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 713,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,322,000 after buying an additional 574,420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10,740.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $118.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

