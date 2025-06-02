Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 5.5% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.36, for a total value of $348,229.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,832.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,456.16. This represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,187 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $314.38 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.59 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.