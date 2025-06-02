Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $94,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $78,358,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,619,000 after purchasing an additional 981,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

