Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $46.58 on Monday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $1,965,976.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,815.47. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,206.25. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,442,089 shares of company stock valued at $57,323,475. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

