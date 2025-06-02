Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases 3,382 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBCV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBCV opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

