XXEC Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Badger Meter comprises 3.0% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. XXEC Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $248.70 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,720.14. The trade was a 31.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

