Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after acquiring an additional 398,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.41 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.