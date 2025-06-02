886 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

